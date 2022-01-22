Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Hess were worth $30,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in Hess by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

HES stock opened at $87.69 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.19 and a beta of 1.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

