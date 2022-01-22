Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 5,433 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $27,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Amundi bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at about $85,163,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,452,701,000 after buying an additional 382,261 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 3,609.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,169,000 after buying an additional 255,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Avery Dennison by 26.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,153,000 after buying an additional 231,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Avery Dennison by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,993,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,597,000 after buying an additional 222,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVY. UBS Group lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.73.

In related news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY opened at $200.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $147.40 and a one year high of $229.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.93.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.46%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

