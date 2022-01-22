Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 840 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $26,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 145.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,154,000 after purchasing an additional 35,204 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 397.4% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 65.0% during the second quarter. Loews Corp now owns 33,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,021,712,000 after purchasing an additional 907,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 31.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.80.

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY opened at $414.27 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $353.82 and a twelve month high of $465.40. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.14.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

