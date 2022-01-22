Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of VeriSign worth $28,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRSN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 4,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $217.14 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.60 and a 200-day moving average of $226.16.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The company had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $674,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $1,106,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,781 shares of company stock valued at $11,246,407. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

