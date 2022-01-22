Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $25.71 Million Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $25,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Amundi acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,521,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,296,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,263 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,964,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,585,000 after purchasing an additional 923,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,546,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,507,000 after purchasing an additional 728,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,338,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,011,000 after purchasing an additional 721,266 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Shares of FE stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $42.03.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

