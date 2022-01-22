Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Ulta Beauty worth $28,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $1,147,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 41.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,664 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.5% in the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ULTA opened at $349.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $392.95 and a 200-day moving average of $376.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.00 and a 12-month high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.43.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

