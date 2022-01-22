Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 134,897 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 10.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,153,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 134,897 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $26,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 2,190.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 114,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 109,518 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 22.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the third quarter worth $2,962,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 24.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 309,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after buying an additional 60,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $246,157.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $58,301.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Welbilt, Inc has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average is $23.62.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.70 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

