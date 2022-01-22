Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,812 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $15,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SL Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 29,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PBA stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of -129.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -820.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBA shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.30.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.