Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 5,600 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,292,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Velodyne Lidar were worth $13,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,349,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,769,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,235,000 after purchasing an additional 411,892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 5,954.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,492 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 123.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 638,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 851.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 741,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 663,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VLDR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ VLDR opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $695.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.89. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $26.74.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 462.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

