Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $13.04 Million Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $13,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 59.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $134.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.17. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 141.34%.

LSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.11.

In other news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $6,947,560 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.