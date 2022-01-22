Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $16.25 Million Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 444,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 31,122 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $16,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $1,107,000. Wexford Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 52.9% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 416,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,107,000 after acquiring an additional 144,131 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 11.8% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 399,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNQ stock opened at $50.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average of $38.70. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $54.13. The company has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4731 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

