Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) Short Interest Update

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 669,600 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the December 15th total of 564,200 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMR shares. TheStreet upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $90,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

AMR opened at $59.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.13. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $73.05.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $648.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.75) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

