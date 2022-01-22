AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.73.

AVY stock opened at $200.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $147.40 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.93.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.46%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.