AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 35.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,253 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,811,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,967,000 after buying an additional 1,295,377 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the second quarter worth about $19,266,000. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the second quarter worth about $12,472,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 26.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,184,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,048,000 after buying an additional 456,491 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 242.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after buying an additional 438,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SSRM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$32.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

Shares of SSRM opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average of $16.55. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $20.06.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $322.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.65 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

