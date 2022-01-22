AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 829 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 117.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 5.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 54.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $304.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $326.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.74. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.27 and a 12-month high of $387.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock worth $6,757,718 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.20.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

