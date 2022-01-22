AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 9,420 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,420 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. OTR Global cut AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $117.48 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $101.69 and a one year high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.66 and its 200 day moving average is $125.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

