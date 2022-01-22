AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,257 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 22,534 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $195,154.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $168,468.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUM opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average of $35.59.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $662.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.90 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.64.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.