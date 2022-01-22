Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives $19.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.57.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATEC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Alphatec news, Director David R. Pelizzon bought 4,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $49,816.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Hochberg bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 158,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,856 and have sold 40,504 shares valued at $483,899. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Alphatec by 945.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,062,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,327,000 after buying an additional 2,769,149 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth $12,244,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760,811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,822 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 496.3% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 951,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 791,819 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 2,528.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 784,048 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 754,221 shares during the period. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

