Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.70.

ATUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Altice USA alerts:

NYSE:ATUS opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $38.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.22.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 38,500 shares of company stock worth $609,545. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,221,000 after purchasing an additional 502,189 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 290,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 54,382 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,405,000 after acquiring an additional 105,034 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 209,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 145,135 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. Institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.