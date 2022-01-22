Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Shares Down 12.7%

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF)’s share price dropped 12.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.99 and last traded at $27.99. Approximately 710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.06.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.05.

Altium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALMFF)

Altium Ltd. engages in developing and selling of computer software for the design of electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Board and Systems, Micro-Controllers and Embedded Systems, and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery. The Board and Systems segment includes results from PCB business for the americas, EMEA, asia pacific and emerging Markets regions, as well as other products sold through partner channels.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Altium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.