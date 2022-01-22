Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Major Shareholder Buys $11,620.00 in Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $11,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Alzamend Neuro stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $33.55.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alzamend Neuro, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the second quarter worth approximately $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALZN shares. Univest Sec started coverage on Alzamend Neuro in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on Alzamend Neuro in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

