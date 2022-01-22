Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lowered by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,626 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,207.05.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,852.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,395.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,414.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,841.41 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.