Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ABEV. Bank of America raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

Ambev stock opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. Ambev has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 19.83%. Research analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ambev by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,638,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,963,000 after buying an additional 14,867,593 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Ambev by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 17,745,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,978,000 after buying an additional 12,748,854 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ambev by 491.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,132,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,975,000 after buying an additional 6,757,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ambev by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,171,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,314,000 after buying an additional 5,897,089 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ambev by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,962,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after buying an additional 2,569,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ambev

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

