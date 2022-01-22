American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 99,330 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 94.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 204,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,330 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $68,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in KLA by 1,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.48.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $373.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $414.90 and a 200 day moving average of $367.40. The company has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $273.24 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

