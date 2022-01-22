American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,941,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 282,457 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 4.02% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $74,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Barclays PLC increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,512,000 after buying an additional 1,222,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,016,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,661,000 after acquiring an additional 299,044 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $6,586,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $4,120,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 183.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 96,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $33.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.00. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 15,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

