American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 27,683 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $61,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.29.

NYSE GS opened at $343.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $387.37 and a 200 day moving average of $392.45. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $270.62 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

