American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.10

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.10 and traded as low as C$3.97. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$4.12, with a volume of 266,193 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOT.UN. TD Securities began coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.75 price target for the company. National Bankshares began coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Hotel Income Properties REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$324.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.10.

In other news, Director Robert Francis O’neill acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 870,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,303,844.80. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 37,500 shares of company stock worth $141,215.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile (TSE:HOT.UN)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

