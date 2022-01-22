American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 11.91%.

NASDAQ AMNB traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $37.42. 22,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,597. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $403.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. American National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $40.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from American National Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

