Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3,705.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. Bank of America cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $28.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.16, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.21. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -293.32%.

In other news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

