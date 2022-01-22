Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 455,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,186,000 after purchasing an additional 65,982 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

AMP opened at $299.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.47 and a 200-day moving average of $283.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.77 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,231 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.33.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

