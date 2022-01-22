Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The company products include Enoxaparin Sodium Injection; Amphadase; Cortrosyn for Injection; and prefilled disposable emergency syringes for crash cart use. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. “

AMPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.60. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $25.87.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $169,307.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $106,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,255 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,744,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,171,000 after purchasing an additional 49,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,439,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,029,000 after buying an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after buying an additional 415,515 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after buying an additional 125,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after buying an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

