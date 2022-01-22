Analysts Anticipate Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.60. Byline Bancorp posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $78.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

NYSE BY traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $27.04. The stock had a trading volume of 82,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,290. Byline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 233.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,569,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,006 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 274.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 159,377 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp in the second quarter worth $3,322,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 174.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 137,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 360.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 158,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 124,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.41% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

