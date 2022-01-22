Analysts Anticipate El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.60 Million

Analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) will post sales of $108.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $108.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.38 million. El Pollo Loco posted sales of $110.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year sales of $454.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $453.78 million to $454.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $474.91 million, with estimates ranging from $472.65 million to $476.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover El Pollo Loco.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on El Pollo Loco in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the second quarter worth $61,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the second quarter worth $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 283,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 339.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the third quarter worth $204,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $13.02. 272,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,986. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average is $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo Loco (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.