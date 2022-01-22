Analysts Anticipate Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to Announce $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.03. Triumph Bancorp reported earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS.

TBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.61.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $1,965,187.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $196,121.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,954,249. 6.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBK traded down $9.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.61. 312,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,426. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.89. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $55.31 and a 1 year high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

