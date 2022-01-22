Analysts Expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) will report earnings per share of $1.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68. Eaton reported earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $6.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $7.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.06.

Eaton stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.54. 2,242,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Eaton by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Eaton by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 286,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,487,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Eaton by 5.7% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 12,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 0.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,284,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

