Analysts Expect Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) to Post $0.04 EPS

Analysts expect that Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) will announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Enfusion’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enfusion will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enfusion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Enfusion from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Enfusion stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.74. 185,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,832. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.95. Enfusion has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $23.21.

In other Enfusion news, Director Roy Luo bought 1,261,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $21,447,098.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $10,294,527.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

