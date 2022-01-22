Analysts Expect Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $325.70 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) will announce $325.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expro Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $322.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $329.40 million. Expro Group posted sales of $96.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 238%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expro Group will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Expro Group.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $114.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.00 million.

XPRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of Expro Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.40. 602,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,750. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92. Expro Group has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $32.64. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.30.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

