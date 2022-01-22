Analysts Expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Intellicheck reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%.

IDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellicheck presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

In other Intellicheck news, President Garrett Gafke acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 26,700 shares of company stock worth $144,391 over the last 90 days. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intellicheck by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 53,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Intellicheck by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 361,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 26.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the second quarter worth $50,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDN stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.11. 105,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,384. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35. The company has a market cap of $76.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 1.75.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

