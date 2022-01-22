Analysts Expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $522.46 Million

Analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will announce $522.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $537.80 million and the lowest is $512.80 million. Invitation Homes posted sales of $464.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.82.

NYSE INVH traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.88. 4,604,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,745,806. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average of $41.05. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.07, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 88,801 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 381,913 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Invitation Homes by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 233.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $809,000. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

