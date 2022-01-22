Analysts Expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) will post ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is $0.52. Jounce Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 126.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($0.83). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($0.82). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jounce Therapeutics.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

In related news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 23,924 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $159,094.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,378 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $35,763.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,958,494 shares of company stock worth $16,324,616 over the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 25,811 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 376,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 158,900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $10,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.17. 348,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,790. The company has a market cap of $316.18 million, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.06. Jounce Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.