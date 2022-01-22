Analysts Expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $498.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to report $498.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $500.00 million and the lowest is $495.50 million. Kennametal posted sales of $440.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.30 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

NYSE:KMT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.65. The stock had a trading volume of 779,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.40. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 119,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 36,007 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 102,959.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 38,095 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kennametal by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 13,678 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kennametal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,071,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,938,000 after buying an additional 134,309 shares during the period.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

