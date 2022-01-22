Analysts Expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $538.76 Million

Brokerages expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) to announce sales of $538.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $550.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $524.87 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment posted sales of $23.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,228.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $294.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.17 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.04) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSGE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,204,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,118,000 after purchasing an additional 626,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,664,000 after purchasing an additional 516,796 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,157,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 793,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,635,000 after acquiring an additional 366,100 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 926,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,302,000 after acquiring an additional 280,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSGE traded down $2.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.65. 337,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.96. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $60.26 and a 12-month high of $121.42.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

