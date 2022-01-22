Analysts Expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120.84 Million

Analysts expect that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will announce $120.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.00 million to $122.42 million. Noodles & Company reported sales of $107.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year sales of $481.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $478.30 million to $482.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $525.46 million, with estimates ranging from $510.30 million to $539.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.03 million. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.98%. Noodles & Company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NDLS. Stephens began coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.68 million, a P/E ratio of 88.44, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 14.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 383.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Stony Point Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 37.9% in the third quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 463,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 127,552 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the third quarter worth about $343,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

