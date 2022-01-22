Analysts Expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.20). OraSure Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 633.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.54 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

OSUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of OSUR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.81. 1,497,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,576. OraSure Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21. The company has a market cap of $634.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.73 and a beta of -0.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSUR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,520,000 after acquiring an additional 300,879 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 24.6% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,188,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the second quarter worth about $110,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,276,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,222,000 after purchasing an additional 282,684 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

