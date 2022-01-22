Analysts Expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) will post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.91) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.08). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($3.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on RYTM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,391 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 612,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

RYTM stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 354,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,319. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $366.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.31. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $43.26.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

