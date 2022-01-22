Analysts Expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.15). Seagen reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 184.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year earnings of ($3.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($3.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Seagen.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on SGEN. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.25.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $48,330,516.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $608,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 494,679 shares of company stock worth $80,663,341. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Seagen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,810,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,496,377,000 after purchasing an additional 160,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Seagen by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,250,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,080,190,000 after acquiring an additional 227,910 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Seagen by 15.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,070,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Seagen by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,216,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,845,000 after acquiring an additional 302,448 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,655,000 after purchasing an additional 35,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded down $5.51 on Friday, reaching $127.55. 1,224,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,080. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.95 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.41. Seagen has a 12 month low of $127.37 and a 12 month high of $199.00.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

See Also: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagen (SGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.