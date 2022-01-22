Analysts Expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.88 Million

Analysts expect that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will report sales of $140.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.75 million and the lowest is $139.00 million. SJW Group posted sales of $135.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year sales of $574.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $573.00 million to $576.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $600.94 million, with estimates ranging from $587.00 million to $614.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $166.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.41 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJW. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,000 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $136,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new position in SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 101,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJW opened at $68.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $73.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

