Analysts Issue Forecasts for Starbucks Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. William Blair also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.89.

Starbucks stock opened at $96.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $95.47 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7,075.0% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

