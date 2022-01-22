Analysts Set Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Target Price at $82.50

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.50.

Several brokerages have commented on ALTR. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 14,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $1,127,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,987 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,586. 25.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 119,227 shares of the software’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 1.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325,859 shares of the software’s stock worth $160,345,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 29.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,269 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 996.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 148,370 shares of the software’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 134,838 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,352,432 shares of the software’s stock valued at $300,187,000 after acquiring an additional 85,025 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $59.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -741.78 and a beta of 1.51. Altair Engineering has a 52-week low of $54.64 and a 52-week high of $82.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.89 and its 200 day moving average is $72.12.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.