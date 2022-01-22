Analysts Set Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Target Price at $29.83

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $624,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Dana by 104,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 66,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 66,576 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Dana by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Dana by 317.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Dana in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dana by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,469,000 after acquiring an additional 44,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

DAN stock opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Dana has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.18.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dana will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

